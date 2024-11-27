What time is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024?: How to watch

The 98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to get underway Thursday morning in Manhattan as the nation tunes into the premiere Turkey Day event.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade — two years away from its 100th birthday — this year will feature 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and more stars than can fit around a table.

The parade begins on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and ends at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, which serves as a stage and backdrop for performances.

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m.

How long does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade run?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade runs until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

What channel is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on?

It will be on NBC, available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

How to stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

For cord cutters, the parade is being simulcast on Peacock and an encore telecast begins at 2 p.m. EST/PST. A Spanish language simulcast will also be on Telemundo.

Where does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The parade begins at West 77th Street and Central Park West at 8:30 a.m.

What is the route of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade starts on the Upper West Side at West 77th Street and Central Park West.

The balloons, floats and bands will then run along Central Park West from West 77th Street to West 59th Street. It will go around Columbus Circle and east on Central Park South.

From Central Park South, the parade will turn down 6th Avenue. The parade will run down 6th Avenue to Macy's Herald Square on West 34th Street.

Where are the best spots to watch the Thanksgiving Day parade?

Spectators can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade along much of the route.

Some spots to consider viewing include Central Park West between West 60th and West 77th Streets, Central Park South, or on 6th Avenue between West 38th Streets and Central Park South.

There are a few areas that do not allow public viewing including:

West 77th Street and Central Park West (starting point)

Central Park West between West 59th and West 60th Streets

Columbus Circle

6th Avenue between West 34th & West 38th Streets

West 34th Street between 6th & 7th Avenues

What are the new balloons?

There will be six new featured character balloons, including Minnie Mouse, “Extraordinary Noorah” with The Elf on the Shelf, Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” Goku from ”Dragon Ball," Marshall from "Paw Patrol" and a new “Spider-Man.”

What about new floats?

New floats include ones from brands like Disney Cruise Line, Haribo, “Wednesday” from Netflix,” Universal Orlando Resorts and “The Grannies Car” from BBC Studios’ “Bluey.” Nickelodeon and Paramount’s “Dora the Explorer” will have both a float and a balloon. One new float will spotlight the Rao’s food brand, featuring a knight and a dragon in battle made with actual pasta elements. Another will celebrate The Bronx Zoo's 125th anniversary with representations of a tiger, a giraffe, a zebra and a gorilla.