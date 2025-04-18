Thinking about shopping on Easter Sunday? These stores will be open (and closed)

Easter is April 20 this year and if you wait too long to fill your Easter basket or you find you need allergy medicine because you stayed outside too long (the weather is going to be beautiful), you need to know which stores are open for shopping on Sunday.
Many stores have closed their doors to let their employees enjoy the holiday, while others want to be your go-to place for last-minute items for your Easter basket or Easter brunch.
Here's a list of all the stores that listed stores opened, or closed in posts or on their website for Easter 2025. For the stores that are listed as open on Easter Sunday please call your store to find out their hours, which may vary by location especially if they are a franchise location.
STORES OPEN ON EASTER SUNDAY
- 7-Eleven
- Ace Hardware (franchise-by-franchise case)
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Big Lots
- Cabela's
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- DSW
- Duane Reade
- Family Dollar
- IKEA
- Kroger
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Rite Aid
- Ross
- Safeway
- Sephora
- Sprouts
- Staples
- Starbucks
- The Home Depot
- Trader Joe's
- Ulta
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods
- Dunkin'
- H&M
STORES CLOSED ON EASTER SUNDAY
- Aldi
- Apple
- Best Buy
- Bloomingdale's
- Burlington
- The Container Store
- Costco
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Five Below
- Goodwill
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- The Honey Baked Ham Company
- JCPenney
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- Sam's Club
- Target
- TJ Maxx
