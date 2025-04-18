Thinking about shopping on Easter Sunday? These stores will be open (and closed)

Easter is April 20 this year and if you wait too long to fill your Easter basket or you find you need allergy medicine because you stayed outside too long (the weather is going to be beautiful), you need to know which stores are open for shopping on Sunday.

Many stores have closed their doors to let their employees enjoy the holiday, while others want to be your go-to place for last-minute items for your Easter basket or Easter brunch.

Here's a list of all the stores that listed stores opened, or closed in posts or on their website for Easter 2025. For the stores that are listed as open on Easter Sunday please call your store to find out their hours, which may vary by location especially if they are a franchise location.

STORES OPEN ON EASTER SUNDAY

7-Eleven

Ace Hardware (franchise-by-franchise case)

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots

Cabela's

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

DSW

Duane Reade

Family Dollar

IKEA

Kroger

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

Rite Aid

Ross

Safeway

Sephora

Sprouts

Staples

Starbucks

The Home Depot

Trader Joe's

Ulta

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Dunkin'

H&M

STORES CLOSED ON EASTER SUNDAY