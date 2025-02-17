What is open and closed on Presidents Day 2025?

Today is Presidents Day, a federal holiday, when the nation pauses to celebrate the legacy of two historic presidents, Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.
Because it is a federal holiday, meaning a number of services are closed for the day.
What's open on Presidents Day?
Essential services like mass transportation and airports remain open.
Additionally, most grocery stores and major retailers remain open on Presidents' Day, including:
- ALDI
- Albertsons
- Best Buy
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- CVS
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- DSW
- Family Dollar
- Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Kohl's
- Kroger
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Michael's
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot/Office Max
- Party City
- Petco
- Petsmart
- Ross
- Sam's Club - Stores will close early at 6 p.m.
- Staples
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
Amazon will also continue deliveries for its orders on the holidays.
Many restaurant chains will be open as well, including:
- Applebee's
- Arby's
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chipotle
- Chili's
- Chick-fil-A
- Cinnabon
- Dairy Queen
- Denny's
- Dunkin'
- Domino's
- Five Guys
- IHOP
- KFC
- Krispy Kreme
- McDonald's
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Papa Johns
- Panera Bread
- Panda Express
- Pizza Hut
- Texas Roadhouse
- TGI Fridays
- Taco Bell
- Shake Shack
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Wendy's
- White Castle
- Wingstop
What's closed on Presidents Day?
The U.S Postal Service, banks and public schools are all closed. Most private schools and universities are closed as well.
The stock market also closes for Presidents Day.
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
We celebrate Presidents Day to honor some of the United States' greatest presidents, including Washington and Lincoln. It is also a holiday to celebrate America.