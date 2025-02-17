What is open and closed on Presidents Day 2025?

Today is Presidents Day, a federal holiday, when the nation pauses to celebrate the legacy of two historic presidents, Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.

Because it is a federal holiday, meaning a number of services are closed for the day.

What's open on Presidents Day?

Essential services like mass transportation and airports remain open.

Additionally, most grocery stores and major retailers remain open on Presidents' Day, including:

ALDI

Albertsons

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale Club

CVS

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

DSW

Family Dollar

Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Kohl's

Kroger

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Michael's

Nordstrom

Office Depot/Office Max

Party City

Petco

Petsmart

Ross

Sam's Club - Stores will close early at 6 p.m.

Staples

Target

Trader Joe's

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

Amazon will also continue deliveries for its orders on the holidays.

Many restaurant chains will be open as well, including:

Applebee's

Arby's

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Cheesecake Factory

Chipotle

Chili's

Chick-fil-A

Cinnabon

Dairy Queen

Denny's

Dunkin'

Domino's

Five Guys

IHOP

KFC

Krispy Kreme

McDonald's

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Papa Johns

Panera Bread

Panda Express

Pizza Hut

Texas Roadhouse

TGI Fridays

Taco Bell

Shake Shack

Starbucks

Subway

Wendy's

White Castle

Wingstop

What's closed on Presidents Day?

The U.S Postal Service, banks and public schools are all closed. Most private schools and universities are closed as well.

The stock market also closes for Presidents Day.

Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?

We celebrate Presidents Day to honor some of the United States' greatest presidents, including Washington and Lincoln. It is also a holiday to celebrate America.