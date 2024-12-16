What is Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is a holiday celebrated yearly by the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth countries including Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Here's what to know about the celebration.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

The exact origin of Boxing Day is unclear, according to the Associated Press.

Some believe it comes from the alms boxes churches put out to collect donations for the less fortunate. Others, however, attribute it to the old practice of giving boxes of gifts to servants on the day after Christmas as they were required to work on Christmas Day.

It has nothing to do with the sport of boxing.

What does Boxing Day celebrate?

Traditionally, Boxing Day has been recognized as a day to give gifts to servants, tradespeople and the poor.

Today, the holiday is associated with shopping at "big box" stores that sell things like technology— similar to Black Friday in the United States — and sporting events like horse racing and rugby.

Since it is a public holiday, most people have the day off from work or school in the countries in which Boxing Day is celebrated. Most people use the day to shop, spend time with family, watch sporting events and eat leftovers from Christmas dinner.

When is Boxing Day 2024?

This year, Boxing Day falls on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The holiday always falls on the day after Christmas Day unless the 26th happens to be a Saturday or Sunday. In that case, the holiday is observed on the following Monday.

Do Americans celebrate Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is not typically celebrated in the United States.

Is Boxing Day the same as St. Stephen's Day?

Boxing Day occurs on the same day as the Christian feast day of St. Stephen.

St. Stephen is the patron saint of bricklayers and stonemasons, and he was known for his care of the poor, according to the National Gallery of London.