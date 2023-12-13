Uber's party bus fleet brings karaoke, festive lights to NYC. Here's how to book one

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and this holiday season, Uber is giving customers in New York City a chance to ride in style to parties, festivities and gatherings.

Now through Sunday, Dec. 17, customers can book a Festive Fleet with Uber, which is offering a holiday-themed party charter bus decked out with festive lights, holiday décor, karaoke, and photo props to get you into the holiday spirit.

The festive fleet of charter buses will only be available in four other U.S. cities: Miami, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Miami and Chicago.

And to make the deal even sweeter, riders who book a charter up until Sunday will receive 10% off with promo code “FESTIVE10.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

In addition to the holiday party buses, Uber is also offering other holiday specials including the Gift Hub in the Uber Eats app, Robot Reindeers that will be delivering food during the month of December, and free package returns through Uber Connect.