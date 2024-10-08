‘Spirit Halloween' stores to stick around for Christmas, include Santa meet-and-greets

"Spirit Halloween" stores will be in the Christmas spirit this December.

The company announced plans to have some stores stick around for Christmas and become "Spirit Christmas" locations.

"Discover thousands of stocking stuffers, holiday apparel, fun gifts, unique décor, plus all the special trimmings for creating an unforgettable Christmas," the company said on its website. "Spirit Christmas" stores will also allow for family photos with Santa.

Many of the Christmas stores will be right here in the tri-state.

The "Spirit Christmas" stores will be in:

Waterford, Connecticut : Crystal Mall

: Crystal Mall Dartmouth, Massachusetts : Faunce Corner Shopping Center

: Faunce Corner Shopping Center Brick Township, New Jersey : Market Place at Brick

: Market Place at Brick Marlton, New Jersey : Willow Ridge

: Willow Ridge Mays Landing, New Jersey : Consumer Square

: Consumer Square Woodbridge, New Jersey : The Plaza at Woodbridge

: The Plaza at Woodbridge Albany, New York : Colonie Center

: Colonie Center Bohemia, New York : Sayville Plaza

: Sayville Plaza Poughkeepsie, New York : Chestnut Plaza

: Chestnut Plaza Erie, Pennsylvania: Mill Creek Mall

Visits with Santa are available for booking now.