Boozy Santas are back in Manhattan today: What to know about SantaCon 2024

Guess who's coming to town?

Thousands of Santas are on their way through Manhattan in what has become a time-honored bar crawl in the days leading up to Christmas.

The boozy tradition attracts revelers from all around the New York City metro area in an all-day merry celebration, stopping at dozens of bars up and down the borough. This year's festivities kick off at 10 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to stay bitter cold for the 2024 edition of SantaCon. Anyone adorned in head-to-toe Santa wardrobe (as the official rules stipulate) should wear some layers underneath. High temperatures are expected to stick around freezing.

HO HO HOLY COW IT'S COLD! pic.twitter.com/7G90EmTtk5 — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) December 14, 2024

Speaking of rules, organizers posted a long list of dos and don'ts to keep the festivities enjoyable and any costumed Santas out of trouble.

The "Santa Code" rules ask participants to treat bar staff well and tip nicely, be nice to any kids, clean up after yourself and be respectful to any NYPD officers.

Santa is about peace, the organizers point out: "Should you find yourself in conflict with a drunken Santa, walk away.. Just let it go…"

Speaking of tradition, the MTA is banning alcohol on all Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road trains for the weekend. Don't get cute: You can't drink on any of the platforms, either.

The ban starts at 4 a.m. Saturday and lasts until noon Sunday. The MTA Police Department will be deploying extra officers to enforce the ban, as well as deal with potentially rowdy crowds, at hubs like Penn Station, Grand Central Madison and Grand Central Terminal.

What is SantaCon?

The annual SantaCon event is held every December. Droves of 20-somethings dressed up as Santas, Mrs. Clauses, elves and all sorts of holiday favorites celebrate the famed bar crawl that starts in midtown Manhattan and winds its way down to the East Village.

The organizers encourage revelers to donate $15 for free entry into participating venues.

The website describes the event as "a charitable, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year to spread absurdist joy."

Naturally, there are always a few Grinches who have too many spiked egg nogs (God help them if that's what they're actually drinking all day) and ruin the fun for everyone, whether through obnoxious behavior or making messes on city streets and sidewalks.

Which bars are participating?

The jolly festivities kick off at 10 a.m. at W 40th Street and Broadway, where the cavalcade of Kringles will be on parade before heading to their first bars of the day.

For those participating, SantaCon's map shows that there are several participating bars in midtown and the East Village. More than 50 bars and clubs will be hosting revelers.

For those preferring to avoid the event at all costs, steer clear of Midtown East and West as well as the East Village, where most of the bars are. In Manhattan, stick to the Upper West Side, Harlem and the upper and lower parts of the island; for those in other boroughs...well, you might as well stay put if you're trying to dodge the drinkers.

Or maybe it's just a good weekend to get out of the city altogether if the event isn't your cup of nog.