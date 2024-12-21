Christmas

Santa Claus joins sharks for a holiday swim at a Rio de Janeiro aquarium

What first began as a joke among staff has turned into an annual tradition.

By The Associated Press

Diver Felipe Luna,
AP Photo/ Bruna Prado

Santa Claus has arrived in Rio de Janeiro — under water.

Starting on Saturday, he’ll be spotted at AquaRio Marine Aquarium swimming with sharks during their daily fish feeding sessions as part of the city’s Christmas festivities.

Nine-year-old Guilherme Martins Matos said he’d seen Santa — or at least an impersonator — at the mall. That was cool, he said, but this was better.

“Imagine him under water feeding the fish? It’s even cooler,” Guilherme told The Associated Press.

This version of Santa Claus is Felippe Luna, 39, a senior animal handler at AquaRio. What began as a joke among staff has become an annual tradition.

Dressed as Santa, Luna dives into the aquarium’s 924,602-gallon tank to feed marine animals, including sharks. “For the kids, seeing Santa Claus under water is already incredible. And Santa feeding a shark by hand? That’s unforgettable,” Luna said.

The Santa Claus dive runs daily at AquaRio through Dec. 25.

Copyright The Associated Press

