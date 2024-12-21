Santa Claus joins sharks for a holiday swim at a Rio de Janeiro aquarium

Santa Claus has arrived in Rio de Janeiro — under water.

Starting on Saturday, he’ll be spotted at AquaRio Marine Aquarium swimming with sharks during their daily fish feeding sessions as part of the city’s Christmas festivities.

Nine-year-old Guilherme Martins Matos said he’d seen Santa — or at least an impersonator — at the mall. That was cool, he said, but this was better.

“Imagine him under water feeding the fish? It’s even cooler,” Guilherme told The Associated Press.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This version of Santa Claus is Felippe Luna, 39, a senior animal handler at AquaRio. What began as a joke among staff has become an annual tradition.

Dressed as Santa, Luna dives into the aquarium’s 924,602-gallon tank to feed marine animals, including sharks. “For the kids, seeing Santa Claus under water is already incredible. And Santa feeding a shark by hand? That’s unforgettable,” Luna said.

The Santa Claus dive runs daily at AquaRio through Dec. 25.

Transportation leaders expect a record number of travelers this holiday — up 3.5% from last year.