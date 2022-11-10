Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Rockefeller Christmas Tree Being Cut Down Today Ahead of Journey to NYC

The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, an 82-foot Norway Spruce from the New York town of Queensbury, will be lit on Nov. 30 in a live broadcast on NBC

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree begins its journey to New York City in earnest Thursday, with the 82-foot tall Norway Spruce being cut from its home in Queensbury to make its roughly 200-mile trek to Manhattan.

The 50-foot wide, 14-ton tree, donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, is believed to be about 85 to 90 years old. It will be brought to the city on flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Once in the plaza, the tree will be dressed with more than 50,000 LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

The holiday icon will be lit on the evening of Nov. 30 in a live broadcast on NBC. (After the season ends, the tree will be taken down and milled into lumber that is donated to Habitat for Humanity.)

