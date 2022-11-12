Rockefeller Christmas Tree Arrives in NYC — Here's When You Can See It

The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree completed its roughly 200-mile trek to Manhattan where teams are preparing to unhold and hoist this year's 82-foot tall Norway Spruce into place.

The 50-foot wide, 14-ton tree was brought down from Queensbury on a flatbed truck where it was to be erected at Rockefeller Center Saturday. The tree, believed to be about 85 to 90 years old, was donated by the Lebowitz family of Glen Falls.

Once in place on the plaza, the tree will be dressed with more than 50,000 LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

The holiday icon will be lit on the evening of Nov. 30 in a live broadcast on NBC. (After the season ends, the tree will be taken down and milled into lumber that is donated to Habitat for Humanity.)

After Nov. 30, the lights on the tree will be lit everyday from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. On Christmas Day, the tree stays on for 24 hours.

