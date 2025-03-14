Holidays

Pie Day or Pi Day? What's the story behind the sweet numerical holiday

Is March 14 a celebration of a delicious treat or a mathematical number? Let's investigate

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Not matter how you slice it, March 14 has something for everyone.

The national holiday has been celebrated for decades now, since the late 1980s, thanks to a San Francisco physicist.

Larry Shaw, also known as the "Prince of Pi," is said to have originated the March 14 celebration when staff at the San Francisco Exploratorium marched in circles around the facility before digging into delicious fruit pies.

It would be another 30 years before the United States House would pass a resolution officially recognizing March 14 as National Pi Day.

Pi, of course, symbolizes the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter and equals 3.14 (which is why its celebrated on March 14). The exact value of pi can't be calculated, but that doesn't mean people haven't tried.

In 2021, according to Guinness World Records, the University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland calculated its value out to more than 62 trillion digits. Apparently, it takes a computer more than 100 days to reach 62,831,853,071,796 digits.

The symbol has a much deeper history dating back over 250 years. In 1706, Welsh mathematician William Jones introduced the symbol before it was later popularized by Leonhard Euler.

The holiday's rich history has served as an opportunity to celebrate math, as well as enjoy a few freebies. Check out some of the restaurants and businesses nationwide will be celebrating one of the "nerdiest" days of the year with deals on actual pie, pizza pie and other delights.

