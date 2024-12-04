Photos: Star-studded performers dazzle at Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Published 34 mins ago • Updated 34 mins ago The annual tree lighting marks the unofficial start of the holiday season 4 photos 1/4 Getty Kelly Clarkson performs during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 2/4 Getty Coco Jones performs during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 3/4 Getty Thalía Sodi performs during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 4/4 Getty (L-R) Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys perform during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) This article tagged under: Holidays More Photo Galleries In Photos: Election Day 2024 PHOTOS: New York Liberty celebrate WNBA championship with ticker-tape parade Rare comet in skies over North Texas PHOTOS: Northern lights dazzle in NYC and around the tri-state