Photos: Star-studded performers dazzle at Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting

The annual tree lighting marks the unofficial start of the holiday season

Kelly Clarkson performs during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Coco Jones performs during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Thalía Sodi performs during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
(L-R) Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys perform during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
