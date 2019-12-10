NYC Nabe Ranked Among Most Festive Christmas Cities in US

What to Know The holiday season brings seriously festive decorations -- with many people delightfully going overboard when it comes to their holiday decor

The holiday season brings seriously festive decorations -- with many people delightfully going overboard when it comes to their holiday decor. That is the case with Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, which was just named among the most festive Christmas cities in the entire country, according to the financial news website 247wallst.com.

Christmas in New York is known world-wide and is on many people’s bucket lists. Between Times Square and Rockefeller Center, visitors and residents alike are fully submerged in festive decor and traditions.

Dyker Heights residents are known for going all-out decorating their home and yards, a possible reason why 247wallst.com reports this neighborhood among the most festive in the country.

The twinkling lights and over-the-top holiday decorations bring a number of visitors to the area every year to take in the festive sites.

Additionally, every year, according to the report, there is an unofficial rivalry that goes on to see who will present the most lavish light displays.

