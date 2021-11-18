NJ Transit Adds Buses, Trains to Get You to Macy's Parade, Airport and Malls Faster

What to Know New Jersey Transit will provide additional buses and trains to help passengers get to the airport and shopping centers over Thanksgiving weekend

It'll also offer transportation services for residents interested in attending the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

Officials advise customers to purchase tickets in advance

New Jersey Transit is adding buses and trains over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to get passengers to the airport, parade and shopping centers.

Early getaway rail and bus service will be available starting Wednesday to accommodate increased travel. That'll also boost capacity for those traveling to Newark Liberty International Airport and those leaving work.

Before the pandemic, the day before Thanksgiving was the busiest day of the year at the airport’s rail station with ridership about twice of a typical day, NJ Transit said.

Extra trains and buses will operate in the morning and early afternoon on Thanksgiving for passengers headed to and from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Bus service will be offered to shopping centers throughout New Jersey on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Customers are advised to purchase their tickets in advance.

Rail and bus passengers must wear masks inside waiting rooms and aboard all public transit vehicles.