Jobs

Need Work? This Company Has 4,130 Jobs to Fill in NY — and Makes Offers in 25 Minutes

Digital-first hiring means no interviews and a job offer for most roles in as little as 25 minutes

UPS

Looking for a job in the New York area? If a seasonal gig is your style, this one's for you.

UPS said Tuesday it expects to hire more than 4,130 seasonal employees in the New York area ahead of the holiday rush. Nearly 80% of those jobs don't even require an interview, and the digital-first hiring process -- from filling out an online application to getting an offer -- now takes just 25 minutes for most people, the company says.

The shipping company says it is looking to hire thousands of people as it gears up to meet customer demand ahead of the holidays. UPS is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers, it says. Pay for seasonal car drivers starts at $21 per hour, and $21 an hour for tractor-trailer drivers.

"We have made our hiring process as easy as possible," Nando Cesarone, executive vice president and president, U.S. operations, said in a statement. "UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season." 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

UPS says nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions following the 2021 holidays. A full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits. After four years, UPS drivers earn about $42 per hour, according to the company.

There are also college tuition perks. Interested? Apply here.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

JobsholidaysUPSSeasonal jobs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us