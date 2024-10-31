M&M's will refill your candy supply for free if you run out on Halloween

Whether you have a neighborhood of trick-or-treaters who reach into the candy bowl with two fists or you ate a little too much of your sugary stash before the big day, M&M’s is coming to the rescue (again) this Halloween.

The multicolored candy brand just announced the return of its Halloween Rescue Squad, a service that will deliver free Mars candy to your neighborhood in under an hour if you’re worried about running out.

The Halloween Rescue Squad will operate for one day only

Halloween is all about spooky and scary things, but the fear of running out of candy is almost too much to bear. That’s why Mars has teamed up with Gopuff to save the day on the most bewitching day of the year.

On Oct. 31, starting at 5 p.m. ET, customers can start visiting the Halloween Rescue Squad website to call in reinforcements if their candy supply is looking a little thin. Within about 30 minutes, you’ll receive a backup supply of candy (while supplies last, of course).

You just have to live in a Gopuff delivery area to take advantage of the offer.

Earlier this month, Domino’s announced the return of a similar, non-Halloween-related program: Domino’s Emergency Pizza.

Here’s how it works: Rewards members can score a free medium two-topping pizza to use whenever they need it most. To qualify, you just have to place an order of $7.99 or more online then you’ll get a coupon for the free pizza.

M&M’s Halloween Rescue BOOths

This year, for the first time, the candy company is rolling out M&M’S Halloween Rescue BOOths, which will be placed in the areas that had the most “out of candy” calls to the M&M’s Rescue Squad last year: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Westfield, New Jersey.

From 5 to 8 p.m. ET in New Jersey and 6 to 8 p.m. ET in Pennsylvania on Halloween night, candy cravers can visit the booths, phone in a request and get an instant candy refill. (Any trick-or-treaters age 13 or younger will need a parent or guardian with them to step into the booth.)

There’s a new M&M’s flavor in town

Mars Wrigley is also introducing a new flavor to fill your Boo Bucket with: Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie. A “favorite fall dessert in bite-sized form,” according to the brand, its candy-coated center consists of pumpkin spice-infused milk chocolate.

