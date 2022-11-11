holidays

Macy's to Unveil NYC Holiday Window Displays — Here's When and What the Theme Will Be

By NBC New York Staff

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc

It's one of the first signs that the holiday season is almost here — Macy's unveiling famed window displays at their Herald Square flagship store.

This year, the always-anticipated visuals will be open on Nov. 17 for those looking to get into the festive spirit a bit early.

So what will this year's theme of the displays be? According to Macy's, the goal will be to "celebrate togetherness with festive nostalgia." The windows will follow a reindeer, Tiptoe, spreading holiday cheer.

"Each display will showcase a different world crafted with core material such as gingerbread, yam, flannel, paper, wood, and mirror to create moments of discovery, joy, and excitement," the press release read.

The holiday windows will be on display until Jan. 1, 2023.

