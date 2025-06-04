After spending a year on the Hudson River, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will be returning to the East River for 2025, the mayor's office announced Wednesday.

This year's show will launch from the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges in the East River at the Seaport District.

Public viewing of the fireworks will be available in the area and there will be a city-sponsored lottery for free viewing area tickets. Details on those tickets will be released in the coming weeks.

As we celebrate 400 years since New York City’s founding, we’re thrilled to welcome the crowds, once again, to experience an unforgettable Independence Day at our world-famous Brooklyn Bridge and East River skyline!," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

We went back into NBC New York's archives and dug up some footage to show you Macy's July 4th fireworks through the years, from 2008 to 2023.

Last year's show was held on the Hudson River.

“This year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show, set against the city skyline and on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, is set to deliver an unforgettable night for millions nationwide," said Will Coss, executive director of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show will air live on NBC and Peacock.