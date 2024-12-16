Last-minute holiday gifts for kids: From fun to functional

The holiday season is here, and if you’re still searching for the perfect gift for the kids in your life, don’t panic!

Last-minute shopping doesn’t mean compromising on quality or thoughtfulness. This year, focus on gifts that are both fun and practical—items that kids will love and parents will appreciate.

From creative toys that inspire imagination to useful gear that makes life a little easier, we’ve rounded up the best holiday gift ideas for kids of all ages.

For babies

Hello Bello x Dr. Seuss The Grinch Diapers

Diapers might not be the flashiest gift under the tree, but they’re one of the most practical and appreciated presents for families with little ones.

These limited-edition Grinch diapers by Hello Bello are extra fun and festive.

Order online or pick up at select Walmart stores for last-minute gifting.

The Metro Tote by Wayb

Babies need a lot of stuff and the Metro Tote by Wayb is the modern-day Mary Poppins bag.

From the company that revolutionized the travel car seat comes this tote bag designed with parents in mind.

It has multiple clever compartments to keep diapers and wipes handy, a 32oz bottle pocket, 16" laptop pocket, and it slips over luggage handles with ease. Best of all, it's wipeable, stain-resistant, and has a super durable water-resistant bottom panel.

Order on Amazon, Saks Fifth Avenue or Wayb to receive by Christmas.

For toddlers

Lalo PAW Patrol Dinnerware Set

Toddlers will be excited for mealtimes with their favorite Paw Patrol characters featured on these adorable dinnerware sets by Lalo.

The dishwasher-safe, 3-piece set includes a bowl, plate and cup. Add a coordinating placemat or utensils to make it an even more thoughtful present.

Order on Amazon for delivery before Christmas.

For preschoolers

S.T.E.A.M. girls by Theodora

Theodora S.T.E.A.M. Girls plush dolls are the perfect gift to inspire young minds while encouraging imaginative play.

Each of the five 15-inch dolls—Silla the Scientist, Tyriqa the Technologist, Elaine the Engineer, Antonia the Artist, and Maalika the Mathematician—introduces kids to exciting career paths in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

These high-quality dolls combine fun and learning, making them a worthwhile gift for any child.

Order on Amazon for delivery before Christmas.

Cra-Z-Art Retro Magna Doodle

The Retro MagnaDoodle is a timeless gift that sparks creativity and endless fun for kids of all ages.

This magnetic drawing toy lets little artists create, erase, and start again like magic, making it perfect for games, doodles, and even secret messages.

Complete with a drawing board, magic pen, and stamps, it’s a classic favorite—just like the one featured on "Friends."

Order on Amazon for Christmas delivery or Target in-store pick-up.

For school-age kids

Original rainbow by Stapelstein

These are more than just stepping stones. They're great for open-ended play as they have many creative uses: kids can stack them, flip them over to put things inside, sit inside and spin around, balance and more. The possibilities are endless.

Since they hold up to 396 lbs, kids of all ages can play. Even adults.

Available exclusively on Stapelstein.com for delivery before Christmas. U.S. shipping takes 2-5 days.

Loop Engage Kids 2 Earplugs

For kids ages 6-12 who struggle with the chaos in the classroom, these earplugs by Loop make a thoughtful and practical gift.

They offer noise relief and help to boost focus during school, play, or any busy environment.

With four sizes of comfortable, kid-friendly ear tips and certified hearing protection, they’re perfect for managing overstimulation in loud places. Plus, they’re reusable, easy to clean, and come with a handy carrying case for on-the-go convenience.

Order on Amazon for delivery before Christmas.

For teens

Nintendo Switch - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle

For the gamer in your life, the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundles are the ultimate gifts.

Available in two versions—the classic Nintendo Switch or the OLED Model—each bundle includes a download code for the wildly popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership, offering hours of fun and a $79.98 savings.

Perfect for instant entertainment right out of the box.

Available at GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more.

VAPPEBY Portable Bluetooth Speaker from IKEA

The VAPPEBY portable speaker makes a fantastic gift for teens who want to take their tunes anywhere.

Waterproof and compact, it’s perfect for outdoor adventures, beach trips, or even listening in the shower.

It comes in 4 colors -- red, pink, blue and black, and is only $14.99.

Pick up at your local IKEA store for last-minute gifting.