Is there mail on Presidents Day 2025?: See USPS holiday schedule

One of the top questions searched for online on any holiday is whether or not there is mail delivery.

If you're looking for mail delivery or to use a post office on Monday for Presidents Day, you'll have to wait one more. The U.S. Postal Service operates a holiday schedule for Presidents Day since it's a federal holiday.

Is there mail delivery on Presidents Day?

There is no regular mail delivery on Presidents Day.

Are post offices open on Presidents Day?

USPS retail locations will be closed Monday for Presidents Day, but USPS says stamps are typically available at grocery stores and some pharmacies and convenience stores if you need to put something in the mail. Keep in mind it will not be collected until tomorrow, Tuesday.

Regular hours for USPS resume Tuesday.

Presidents’ Day, recognized federally as Washington’s Birthday, began as a day to celebrate George Washington, according to the National Archives.

What holidays does the Postal Service observe?

The following are the annual USPS holidays, according to the USPS website:

New Year's Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday

Presidents Day

Memorial Day

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Is FedEx open on Presidents Day?

FedEx will be shipping on a modified schedule on Presidents Day, but FedEx Office retail locations will be open. See the full FedEx holiday schedule here.

Is UPS open on Presidents Day?

UPS will be picking up and delivering items on Presidents Day and its retail UPS Store locations will be open. Here are the full details on UPS' holiday schedule.