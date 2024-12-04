How to watch the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting: Timing, TV channel, streaming

If you're looking to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday, NBCUniversal is your exclusive home.

The broadcast will stream live on NBC television and Peacock nationally starting at 8 p.m., and a Spanish-language broadcast will be available at 9 p.m. on Telemundo.

When is the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024?

The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The tree will be lit just before 10 p.m. Eastern.

When will the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting be on TV?

Coverage of the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting on television will begin at 7 p.m. on NBC New York continue until 10 p.m.

Coverage nationally will begin at 8 p.m.

What channel will the Rockefeller Tree Lighting be on?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting pre-show coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. on the NBC New York streaming channel in the NBC NY app, on Peacock or wherever you stream.

Full coverage starts at 7 p.m. on NBC New York on television with "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" hosted by Natalie Pasquarella, David Ushery and Mario Lopez.

The national program begins at 8 p.m. on NBC television hosted by Kelly Clarkson, who will be joined by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

What streaming channel is the Rockefeller Tree Lighting on?

The Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting will stream live on Peacock.

Will there be a Spanish language broadcast of the tree lighting?

There will also be a Spanish-language broadcast live on Telemundo nationally beginning at 9 p.m.

Who is performing on the Rockefeller Tree Lighting?

An all-star lineup is set for the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting 2024.

The performers for the tree lighting include: Kelly Clarkson, the Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Little Big Town, RAYE and Thalia. The Radio City Rockettes will also perform.

Here's a list of the performers for the tree lighting: