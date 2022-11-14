Grand Central Holiday Fair Finally Back Open After 2-Year Absence

Another Big Apple holiday staple has made its grand return.

The Grand Central Holiday Fair reopened Monday following a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of local vendors line Vanderbilt Hall selling everything from clothing and accessories to artwork and home decor.

The six-week long fair focuses especially on small businesses whose handcrafted goods are made in New York and the United States.

“We are thrilled to bring back this enjoyable New York holiday tradition, which showcases the skilled craftsmanship of local vendors and is a sign of New York’s continuing retail recovery,” said President of Metro-North Railroad and Interim President of the Long Island Rail Road Catherine Rinaldi.

The Holiday Fair runs from Monday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 24. Visitors can stop in 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The complete schedule can be found on the Grand Central Terminal website here.