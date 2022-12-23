With just two days 'til Christmas, the country is baking spirits bright!
That's according to a new Google Trends report released Thursday. According to the data, sugar cookies, gingerbread and peanut butter blossoms are the most popular cookies in America.
People were also interested in cookies from around the world with searches focused on Italian, Mexican, German and Polish Christmas cookies.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Here are the most searched for cookies in each state:
Alabama: Polish Christmas Cookies
Alaska: Christmas Sugar Cookies
Arizona: Mexican Christmas Cookies
Arkansas: Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies
California: Mini Christmas Cookies
Colorado: Snowball Cookies
Connecticut: Italian Christmas Cookies
Delaware: Italian Christmas Cookies
District of Columbia: Gingerbread Cookies
Florida: Christmas Butter Cookies
Georgia: Gingerbread Cookies
Hawaii: Ube Christmas Cookies
Idaho: Christmas Sugar Cookies
Illinois: Christmas Bar Cookies
Indiana: Mexican Wedding Cookies
Iowa: Spritz Cookies
Kansas: Hot Chocolate Cookies
Kentucky: Royal Icing Christmas Cookies
Louisiana: Gingerbread Cookies
Maine: Italian Christmas Cookies
Maryland: German Christmas Cookies
Massachusetts: Linzer Cookies
Michigan: Polish Christmas Cookies
Minnesota: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Mississippi: Gingerbread Cookies
Missouri: Red Velvet Cookies
Montana: Gingerbread Cookies
Nebraska: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Nevada: Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies
New Hampshire: Candy Cane Cookies
New Jersey: Italian Christmas Cookies
New Mexico: Christmas Sugar Cookies
New York: Italian Christmas Cookies
North Carolina: Moravian Cookies
North Dakota: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Ohio: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Oklahoma: Mexican Christmas Cookies
Oregon: Gingerbread Cookies
Pennsylvania: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Rhode Island: Italian Christmas Cookies
South Carolina: Gingerbread Cookies
South Dakota: Christmas Sugar Cookies
Tennessee: Christmas Bar Cookies
Texas: Springerle Cookies
Utah: Candy Cane Cookies
Vermont: Gingerbread Cookies
Virginia: Christmas Bar Cookies
Washington: Christmas Bar Cookies
West Virginia: Mexican Wedding Cookies
Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Wyoming: Christmas Sugar Cookies
Now that you know what kind of cookies to leave out for Santa Claus, you can turn your attention to some of the other holiday treats.
More than three in five consumers or 61% of people have desserts or sweets at the top of their shopping list according to a study conducted by Numerator.
Another study conducted by Zippia used Google Search Trends to find the most popular Christmas desserts across the U.S.
Unsurprisingly, cheesecake is a big one with New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Hawaii all vying for this decadent and creamy dessert.
Peppermint flavors in sweets like candy canes, peppermint bark and peppermint chocolate chip cookies are another crowd-pleaser.
Gingerbread men and gingerbread cake are beloved in 5 states and fruitcake is listed as the favorite dessert of the Carolinas.
Here are our editor's picks for some of the most popular flavors of the holiday season:
Ribbon Candy and Candy Canes From Logan's Candies
Logan's Candies in Ontario, CA has been hand-making candy since 1933.
There are 28 flavors of ribbon candy including blueberry cheesecake, maple bacon, sugarplum, eggnog, clove and others. The candy canes are available in peppermint, cinnamon, cherry and rootbeer.
The candies are made in-house for a nostalgic treat.
Nationwide shipping orders are paused until after Christmas but you can call the store to place an order for the new year.
Gingerbread Cupcake from Sprinkles Cupcakes
Sprinkles Cupcakes has built a reputation for having some of the best cupcakes out there.
For the holidays, they have festive flavors like gingerbread, a spiced ginger cake topped with cream cheese frosting, dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with a tiny gingerbread man.
Their holiday flavors are only available through Dec. 25 but you can pick up a cupcake at a local store or cupcake ATM with locations in D.C., Chicago, NYC, Tampa, Disney Springs and several locations in Texas and all across California.
To celebrate the new year, Sprinkles will offer a decadent rosé and Chambord cupcake.
Their Kir Royale cupcake is made of a sparkling rosé cake with a raspberry Chambord jam core, and cream cheese frosting marbled with raspberry Chambord jam. It will be available for a limited time from Dec. 26 - Jan. 1.
Chocolate Candy Cane Cake from Susie Cakes
Beloved bakery Susie Cakes started shipping their cakes nationwide just this year! So even if you don't live near one of their bakeries in Texas or California, you can enjoy one of their delectable cakes made with classic, simple ingredients.
The chocolate candy cane cake is made up of four rich layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces and finished off with a mint buttercream frosting.
It's only available through Dec. 24 but you can pick up a last-minute order in-store or you can place your order online. It will arrive in a fully recyclable box and you can keep it in the freezer for up to 30 days to extend the flavors of the holiday season for just a little bit longer.
For a new year celebration, try the original, best-selling vanilla cake with colorful sugar confetti and a gold 2023 adorning the top.
Bûche de Noël from Sweetie Pies Bakery
This small bakery in Napa, California has a spectacular take on the classic French tradition of the bûche de Noël or yule log.
This artisan European-inspired cake is a hand-crafted flourless chocolate cake rolled around a rich layer of bittersweet truffle filling and lightly sweetened whipped cream. It's then finished with a rich fudge frosting and decorated with fondant poinsettias, mushrooms, and leaves, sugar holly berries, chocolate shavings, and edible gold dust.
For those who aren't in historic Napa Mill, it's available for nationwide shipping via goldbelly.
Fruit Cake from Claxton Fruit Cake
People always joke about fruit cake being something undesirable that you would want to re-gift.
Maybe they just haven't tried Claxton Fruit Cakes.
The "world's best fruit cake" comes from a small town called Claxton in Georgia. The southern recipe includes as the name suggests, a variety of fruits and nuts in addition to molasses, spices, raisins and imitation rum flavoring.
It's available to order online year-round, though for obvious reasons, it's most popular during the holiday season.
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake from Junior's Cheesecake
Perhaps the most famous cheesecake in America, Junior's Original New York Cheesecake offers 7 seasonal flavors including the white chocolate raspberry cheesecake.
Premium white chocolate is blended and swirled with fresh raspberry puree and baked atop a chocolate cookie crust. The entire cake is decorated with a raspberry mirror and finished with a white chocolate mousse border for fresh raspberry and white chocolate in every bite.
Florida customers in search of a Key Lime Christmas will be happy to know a Key Lime Pie cheesecake is also available.