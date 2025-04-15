Americans are expected to spend a near-record $23.6 billion on Easter in 2025, according to the National Retail Federation. That’s up from $22.4 billion in 2024 and just shy of the all-time high of $24 billion recorded in 2023.

U.S. adult consumers plan to spend an average of $189.26 on food, gifts, candy, clothing and decorations for the holiday, up from an average of $177.06 in 2024.

Food and candy historically tend to be among the largest spending categories, but decorations are gaining ground. About 51% plan to buy Easter decorations in 2025, which is up from 41% in 2019. Total spending on decorations has increased from $1 billion to $1.7 billion over that same period, the NRF said.

About 92% of Americans will spend money on candy, 89% will purchase food, 65% will buy gifts and 49% will buy clothing.

"Overall, consumers are budgeting $12 more per person on Easter this year, compared with last year — even as they slow their spending on other goods," the NRF said in a statement. "However, not all consumers feel able to stretch their wallets for the holiday. In fact, lower-income households who earn under $50,000 a year are keeping their spending flat."

Even as costs rise, the NRF said that holidays like Easter continue to hold strong emotional significance, even during times of economic uncertainty.