There are 11 federal holidays on the U.S. calendar in 2025 -- and Easter Monday isn't one of them.

That means the U.S. stock markets, mail delivery and other public services continue as usual.

The NYSE, along with all U.S. stock and bond markets, did close on Good Friday 2025.

Is the stock market open on Easter Monday?

Yes, the stock market is open on Easter Monday, April 21.

Is the stock market open on Good Friday?

The stock market was closed on Friday, April 18 in honor of Good Friday. Bond markets are also closed.

Here's a look at what holidays the stock market closed

The stock market is closed for 10 holidays each year. They are:

New Year's Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Washington's Birthday

Good Friday

Memorial Day

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Here's a list of all federal holidays

What are the federal holidays?

The federal holidays are: