Holidays

Is Easter Monday a federal holiday? Stock market is open today

Easter Monday is on Monday, April 21 this year

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are 11 federal holidays on the U.S. calendar in 2025 -- and Easter Monday isn't one of them.

That means the U.S. stock markets, mail delivery and other public services continue as usual.

The NYSE, along with all U.S. stock and bond markets, did close on Good Friday 2025.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Is the stock market open on Easter Monday?

Yes, the stock market is open on Easter Monday, April 21.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Is the stock market open on Good Friday?

The stock market was closed on Friday, April 18 in honor of Good Friday. Bond markets are also closed.

Holidays

From gift guides to local events, we're here to help you celebrate in style

Holidays Apr 20

Marijuana holiday 4/20 coincides with Easter and Passover this year. Here's what to know

Easter Apr 18

Thinking about shopping on Easter Sunday? These stores will be open (and closed)

Here's a look at what holidays the stock market closed

The stock market is closed for 10 holidays each year. They are:

  • New Year's Day
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • Washington's Birthday
  • Good Friday
  • Memorial Day
  • Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Independence Day
  • Labor Day
  • Thanksgiving Day
  • Christmas Day

Here's a list of all federal holidays

What are the federal holidays?

The federal holidays are:

  • New Year's Day (January 1)
  • Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. (Third Monday in January)
  • Washington's Birthday (Third Monday in February)
  • Memorial Day (Last Monday in May)
  • Juneteenth National Independence Day (June 19)
  • Independence Day (July 4)
  • Labor Day (First Monday in September)
  • Columbus Day (Second Monday in October)
  • Veterans Day (November 11)
  • Thanksgiving Day (Fourth Thursday in November)
  • Christmas Day (December 25)

This article tagged under:

Holidays
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us