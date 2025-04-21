There are 11 federal holidays on the U.S. calendar in 2025 -- and Easter Monday isn't one of them.
That means the U.S. stock markets, mail delivery and other public services continue as usual.
The NYSE, along with all U.S. stock and bond markets, did close on Good Friday 2025.
Is the stock market open on Easter Monday?
Yes, the stock market is open on Easter Monday, April 21.
Is the stock market open on Good Friday?
The stock market was closed on Friday, April 18 in honor of Good Friday. Bond markets are also closed.
The stock market is closed for 10 holidays each year. They are:
- New Year's Day
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- Washington's Birthday
- Good Friday
- Memorial Day
- Juneteenth National Independence Day
- Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Thanksgiving Day
- Christmas Day
Here's a list of all federal holidays
What are the federal holidays?
The federal holidays are:
- New Year's Day (January 1)
- Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. (Third Monday in January)
- Washington's Birthday (Third Monday in February)
- Memorial Day (Last Monday in May)
- Juneteenth National Independence Day (June 19)
- Independence Day (July 4)
- Labor Day (First Monday in September)
- Columbus Day (Second Monday in October)
- Veterans Day (November 11)
- Thanksgiving Day (Fourth Thursday in November)
- Christmas Day (December 25)