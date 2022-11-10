Got a Spare 35-Foot Spruce? This Hudson Valley City Wants Yours for Christmas — But Only if It's Blue

Why does this sound like a Charlie Brown special? At least this one won't be made of aluminum -- or pink.

Newburgh is looking for a Christmas tree -- and the city in New York's Orange County has a few requirements.

Does yours meet their specs? Specifically, Newburgh is looking for a Blue Spruce standing at least 35 feet tall.

The city’s Department of Public Works will cut down and transport the selected tree to Lower Broadway, so you don't have to worry about transportation for your donation.

Anyone interested can call (845) 569-7380 or e-mail obpalma@cityofnewburgh-ny.gov.

In the past, Newburgh's annual displays have come from all over -- from Newburgh itself and other Hudson Valley communities like New Windsor and Marlboro.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree also came from Newburgh in 2018. (We have a new one this year.)