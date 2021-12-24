Christmas Eve Hours: Here's When Major Stores Will Be Open Friday

Whether doing some last-minute shopping or grabbing food to prepare for holiday parties, you may need to run out to the stores this Christmas Eve.

A number of major retailers will be open on Christmas Eve, though many for limited hours, and closed on Christmas Day.

Here's a general list of major retail stores and their planned Christmas Eve hours.

Always make sure to check your local store before heading out.

Ace Hardware

Open regular hours on Christmas Eve at most locations

Apple Store

Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Barnes & Noble

Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Bed Bath and Beyond

Depends on location, but most will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Best Buy

Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Costco

Depends on location, but many will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

CVS

Depends on location, but many will be open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Dick's Sporting Goods

Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Dollar General

Closes at 10 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Dollar Tree

Depends on location, but most will have limited hours Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

GameStop

Depends on location, but many will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Hobby Lobby

Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Home Depot

Depends on location, but many will be open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

HomeGoods

Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Ikea

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Jewel-Osco

Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Kohl's

Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Lowe's

Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Macy's

Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Michael's Craft Store

Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack

Depends on location, but most close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Office Depot

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Old Navy

Depends on location, but most stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Petco

Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

REI

Depends on location, but many will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Ross

Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Sam's Club

Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Target

Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Trader Joe's

Closes at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Ulta Beauty

Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Walgreens

Depends on location, but most stores will be open with regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Walmart

Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

Whole Foods Market

Depends on location, but most stores will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day