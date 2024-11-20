Black Friday is almost here! Here are the deals being offered by major retailers to help you save on your holiday shopping.

Plus, everything you need to know about what stores will be open on Black Friday and whether it's worth shopping in-person on Friday or from your couch on Cyber Monday.

Walmart's next "Black Friday Deals" event will take place online beginning Monday, Nov. 25, at 5 p.m. ET and in stores on Friday, Nov. 29, at 6 a.m. local time.

Walmart will drop its final round of deals for Cyber Monday on Sunday, Dec. 1. Walmart+ members will get the opportunity to shop online first, beginning at 5 p.m. ET, while everyone else will get access at 8 p.m. ET.

Amazon will launch deals on millions of items at a variety of price points during its Black Friday Week starting on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Its Cyber Monday weekend event will start Friday, Nov. 29, and will run through Monday, Dec. 2.

In a press release, Amazon said customers should check back every day for themed deals that will drop featuring some of the lowest prices of the year thus far on Amazon on select products from top brands.

Amazon is revolutionizing holiday shopping with AI-driven features and immersive experiences. Its generative AI shopping assistant, Rufus, helps customers find tailored gifts and deals, while AI Shopping Guides simplify research with key product insights. Visual tools like Amazon Lens and the Find-on-Amazon feature enable quick product discovery via photos or online sharing. Additionally, the Virtual Holiday Shop offers a festive 3D experience showcasing over 300 gifts and toys, curated collections, and influencer recommendations. With convenient tools and vast selections, Amazon aims to streamline holiday preparations to simplify the shopping experience.

Target is currently running its popular Deal of the Day through Dec. 24, with one-day-only deals up to 50% off.

All Black Friday deals are available in-store and online via Target.com or the Target app. Guests can get an early preview of the deals for the week ahead each Sunday.

Target stores will open early on Friday, Nov. 29, at 6 a.m. local time.

To maximize your savings, pay attention to the prices on items you've already purchased. Target has a Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which runs until Dec. 24 and allows you to shop early and still receive savings if the Target price is lowered later in the season.

Other seasonal deals include 5% off with Target RedCard and special offers through the Target Circle loyalty program.

Best Buy's Black Friday sale officially starts this Thursday, Nov. 21.

Customers can shop doorbusters every week with the kickoff on Nov. 21 and more coming Nov. 22, and Black Friday on Nov. 29.

Save $750 on the LG 45″ OLED Gaming Monitor, get a MacBook for as low as $749, save $270 on the Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum, save $370 on the HP Victus 15.6″ AMD Gaming Laptop, save $200 on the Samsung 75″ Class DU6950 Series Smart TV and many more great deals.

Stores will be open from 6 a.m to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

For help finding the perfect gift, take advantage of Best Buy's virtual sales experts. From the hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT shoppers can talk with experts via video, chat, or audio to get inspiration, assistance, and even live product demos — on BestBuy.com or the Best Buy App.

Lowe's is currently offering their Black Friday Buildup sale with savings of up to 35% off select major appliances, plus up to $500 off select LG appliances. Select tools are also available for just $99, along with free with-purchase offers on Craftsman, DEWALT, and Kobalt tools.

The official Lowe's Black Friday sale will start on Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day). While the home improvement store will be closed on the holiday itself, MyLowe's Rewards loyalty members can shop exclusive deals online. All shoppers can then shop in-store and online on Nov. 29 (Black Friday) starting at 6 a.m.

Everything from tools and appliances to smart home gadgets and holiday decor will be on sale.

Additionally, the first 25 MyLowe's Rewards members to visit in-store on Black Friday will receive a holiday "bucket of gifts" valued up to $150, along with a 20% off ($100 maximum discount) coupon for the following weekend.

Throughout the month of December, customers can also find weekly limited-time deals to shop beyond Black Friday.

Home Depot is offering Black Friday deals now through Dec. 4. Get up to 50% off select home appliances, vacuums, power tools, smart home devices, furniture and holiday decor.

Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday and Super Saturday.

Macy's Black Friday deals will run from Nov. 14 through Nov. 30 online at macys.com, in-stores and on the Macy’s app.

For Cyber Monday, Macy's will offer an exclusive, limited collection for their Cyber Monday event running Dec. 1-3.

Some of the deals shoppers can expect to see include up to 75% off fine jewelry, 50% off designer handbags, 50-65% off coats for the entire family, 60% off select toys from Discovery, Sharper Image and Geoffrey’s Toy Box, 20% off select LEGO Building Sets, 40-50% off boots and shoes and 20-50% off beauty and fragrance.

Wayfair has already launched their Early Black Friday deals with discounts of up to 80% off at the end of the month. Exclusive deals are also added every 24 hours.

Beginning Nov. 28, score jaw-dropping prices on limited quantities of top brands like Hoover, Spode, Ninja and Farberware as well as Wayfair exclusive brands, Nora mattresses and Wayfair Basics.

Cyber Monday sales will take place on Dec. 2 with up to 80% off.

Shoppers can look forward to Kohl's Black Friday week event running Sunday, Nov. 24, through Friday, Nov. 29.

Customers will find great prices on gifts for the entire family and holiday essentials including electronics, tech, toys, Sephora at Kohl’s, home decor, small electrics, jewelry, apparel and more.

Plus, customers will get an additional 15% off qualifying purchases, and everyone will earn $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent from Sunday, Nov. 24, through Friday, Nov. 29.

Kohl’s will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give associates time with their families, and will open on Friday, Nov. 29, at 5 a.m. local time.

JCPenney wants to help America's working families attain "more holiday at bigger savings."

On Black Friday, Nov. 29, stores will open at 5 a.m. with what it calls "gotta have it" pricing. In-store shoppers will find bonus savings and fun giveaways that drop at 5 a.m., 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. (local time) for additional savings throughout the holiday season.

Additionally, the retailer will be offering a “Really Big Deal” on game days to fans who tune in to watch football on Prime Video now through Dec. 26.

These tips will help you maximize your Black Friday shopping.

Black Friday popularly signifies the conclusion of Thanksgiving and the beginning of the Christmas season in the U.S., with discount sales at retailers nationwide.

Black Friday will take place on Friday, Nov. 29, this year.

Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Dec. 2, 2024.

Get familiar with prices in the days leading up to Black Friday. ShopSavvy and other shopping tools, like PayPal and Honey, can also alert you to price drops for specific items and compare prices across retailers so you can find the best deals.

Sometimes getting the gift on your list is more important than getting the deepest discount. If you really want something, it may be better to just go ahead and get it since things can sell out.