Friday marks the solemn Good Friday holiday for Christians and the start of the Easter weekend.

While Good Friday is a holiday, many businesses will remain open on Friday.

Is Good Friday a federal holiday?

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Good Friday is not considered a federal holiday, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Are banks open on Good Friday?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Good Friday is not a recognized holiday by the Federal Reserve System, therefore most banks will be open on Good Friday.

Around a dozen states, including New Jersey and Connecticut, recognize Good Friday as a holiday. In those states, banks may close so it's best to check with your local branch to confirm its status. But many will remain open.

Is the stock market open on Good Friday?

The stock market is closed on Good Friday. The NYSE is closed but will reopen on Monday after the Easter holiday.

Will there be mail delivery on Good Friday?

Since Good Friday is not a recognized federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service will be operating with regular hours at branches and regular mail delivery.

Are supermarkets open on Good Friday?

Most supermarkets will be open on Good Friday as well as on the Easter holiday. Pharmacy hours may differ.

What is Good Friday?

Commemorating Jesus' crucifixion, Good Friday is a solemn day of mourning and reflection for Christians, who often attend special church services and prayer vigils.

Good Friday is a part of Holy Week, which includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday, and Good Friday, leading up to Easter Sunday.

When is Good Friday?

In 2025, the religious holiday will take place on Friday, April 18.