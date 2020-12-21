After a Tough 2020, People Bought Up Nearly All the Christmas Trees in NYC — And Fast

Looking for a last-minute Christmas tree in New York City this year? Chances are, you're out of luck.

In year that has been hard on everyone, it seems many in the Big Apple were stoked to get the holidays started as soon as possibly — doing whatever they could to get a little joy in their lives. That anticipation started basically right after Halloween.

"I mean, hundreds of calls saying I want them on like November 5," said Greg Walsh, who runs five tree stands across Brooklyn and Manhattan. "I'm like, no they're not here yet, it won't last two months in your house!"

Walsh said his stands had thousands of trees for sale between them, and he is usually busy right up until Christmas Day. Just about all of them have sold, with four days to go until Christmas, forcing him to go get more backups just in case.

"I got this tree yesterday, from somebody in South Jersey, went down there and got them because we just wanted to have some for the customers. Got like 50 of them yesterday, and that's it," Walsh said.

While there won't be parties for hosting or much caroling out in the snow this year, COVID sure isn't stopping the hearts of New Yorkers from glowing this holiday. But for those who procrastinated getting a tree, the pickings are slim throughout the city. It may take a couple of stops to find one that will make a home look merry and bright.

"Today is literally the first time I was thinking about getting on, and I just missed it," said Shana Kimball of Greenpoint.

"We went to like three other places and we couldn't find anything, so we're happy for this tree," said Inny Fasulo, who was able to get one of the few remaining trees left for sale.