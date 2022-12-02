Iconic 5th Avenue Stretch Is Only for Pedestrians This Month

One of the most famous -- if not the most famous -- Manhattan streets during the holidays will go car-free for the first three Sundays in December, the Fifth Avenue Association announced Friday.

The new open streets program, dubbed Fifth Avenue for All, closes the iconic retail corridor for nine blocks, from 48th to 57th streets, on Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. No cars will be allowed in that area on those days from noon to 6 p.m.

The goal, according to the association, is to provide a "one-of-a-kind holiday experience for families and sightseers of all ages" as the Big Apple looks to continue its post-pandemic recovery during the busiest shopping season of the year.

World-renowned holiday windows are already on full display from Saks and Bergdorf Goodman. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, just lit in all its glory this week, sits right in the middle of it all. Don't miss the oversized red holiday mailbox at 51st Street, which will collect letters to Santa. Those will be mailed to "The North Pole" and sent replies.

Also coming to Fifth Avenue on those three Sundays: food kiosks, seating areas and, you got it, live music.

Brooklyn United, a community group serving NYC youth, kicks off the three-week experience with a marching band performance and special guests at Fifth Avenue and 50th Street, between Saks and St. Patrick's, this Sunday at noon.

The popular oversized lit toys are also making a return to Fifth Avenue through January 7, with a special community giveback this season. QR codes on each toy offer the opportunity to donate directly to Food Bank For New York City, New York’s largest hunger-relief organization and Fifth Avenue’s charitable partner this season.

More than 10 million people from all over the world visit Fifth Avenue during the holiday season, according to the Fifth Avenue Association. Along with all the aforementioned fun, organizers promise special promotions, too. Details here.

"There’s a certain holiday magic that can only be found on Fifth Avenue, and year after year we welcome millions of local New Yorkers and tourists to come experience first-hand," Fifth Avenue Association Board Chair Ed Hogan said. "We are excited to welcome our visitors this year with a fun and engaging way to appreciate all that the Avenue has to offer, with plenty of space to stroll and take photos, and to enjoy the live entertainment, world-class restaurants, cultural institutions and our prime retailers who put on undoubtedly the best holiday window displays in the world."

Performance Schedule (Beginning at West 51st Street)

Dec. 4

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Brooklyn United Drum Line

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Brooklyn High School of the Arts Chorus

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Manhattan Samba

Dec. 11

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Brooklyn United Drum Line

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Kaufman Music Center Chorus

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Manhattan Samba

Dec. 18