Holidays

Ship your holiday gifts by these dates to make sure they arrive in time

USPS, UPS and FedEx say to mail your holiday gifts, cards and packages by these dates to ensure they arrive in time.

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shipping companies usually make their holiday deliveries right on time like Santa Claus.

But not if the gift-giver doesn't send the package early enough. And nothing disappoints a kid more on a holiday than a present that's still in transit. 

So, as the United States Postal Service says, "The earlier you send, the better: Don’t delay, mail and ship today!"

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

If you can't get to a post office or shipping location today, here are a list of domestic holiday send-by dates to ensure holiday cards and gifts are received before Christmas (Dec. 25), Hanukkah (Dec. 25–Jan. 2), and Kwanzaa (Dec. 26–Jan. 1).

Ship prior to these deadlines to avoid stressing over tracking updates on the eve of a holiday. 

US Postal Service holiday shipping deadlines

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 18
  • First-Class Mail  — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 19
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 21

Alaska

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 19
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 19
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 4
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 16*

*International and military deadlines are earlier; see the USPS website, for a complete list.

FedEx holiday shipping schedule

  • Ground & Home delivery: Between Dec. 17 for 5-day shipping and Dec. 23 for 1-day shipping
  • Ground Economy — Dec. 13
  • Express Saver — Dec. 19
  • 2Day & 2Day-AM — Dec. 20
  • First Overnight, Priority Overnight, Standard Overnight, Extra Hours — Dec. 23
  • Same-day services: Dec 24

Check the FedEx website for more options, including freight services and international dates.

UPS holiday schedule

  • 3-Day Select — Dec. 19
  • 2nd day air services — Dec. 20
  • Next-day air services — Dec. 23
  • For ground shipping, UPS recommends checking the website for a quote.

Check the UPS website for the full chart of options, including international shipping.

This article tagged under:

Holidays
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us