Jeopardy!

Hochul Gives ‘Jeopardy!' Contestant From NY a 2nd Chance at Missed Clue

By Karen Matthews

Angus Mordant | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A New York resident who was stumped by a “Jeopardy” question about his state’s governor got a do-over Friday, joining Gov. Kathy Hochul’s virtual COVID-19 briefing to tell her he knows who she is now.

“Here in New York we actually believe in second chances,” Hochul said before introducing Ben Walthall, the Brooklyn resident who failed to buzz in on the clue, “In 2021, she became the first female governor of New York state.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The clue was read again Friday by a Hochul staff member who at first said “first female president” and then corrected himself to “governor of New York state.” Walthall correctly responded, “Who is Kathy Hochul?”

None of the contestants in the episode that aired Wednesday answered the question about Hochul, even Amy Schneider, the “Jeopardy!” juggernaut who had won 22 consecutive games as of Thursday’s broadcast.

News

Betty White 52 mins ago

Betty White, Beloved Star of ‘The Golden Girls,' Dies at 99

Times Square 14 hours ago

NYE 2022: NYC Road Closures and Parking Bans, Security Changes and MTA Prohibits Alcohol

Walthall told Hochul that his episode was filmed “a couple months ago, right when you took office, so that’s part of the reason why I may have sat out on that question.”

Hochul, the former lieutenant governor, took over as governor in August when fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations. A “Jeopardy” spokesperson said Wednesday’s episode was filmed Oct. 12.

Walthall said he grew up in Massachusetts but has lived in New York for 11 years. He said his girlfriend is a New York City public school teacher, and he thanked Hochul for her efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccinations among eligible children. “It’s really important to keep both teachers and kids safe,” Walthall said, “so I definitely appreciate all you’re doing there.”

Hochul told Walthall there are no hard feelings. “I don’t have a long memory,” she said, “so we’re good.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jeopardy!New Yorkgov. kathy hochul
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us