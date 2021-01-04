‘Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Season 2 Tackles Grief Through Music

It’s no secret that music can be therapeutic for those dealing with grief. In season 2 of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” Zoey (Jane Levy) and her family are grieving the loss of her father Mitch (Peter Gallagher) from the season 1 finale. The show picks up about 7 weeks later with Zoey re-entering life after closing herself off from the rest of the world.

“Zoey has been living at her childhood home with her mom. And she has not gone to work, and she has not heard a heart song since the day Mitch passed away,” Levy says.

Levy says while the show doesn’t directly reference what’s happening with the pandemic, it does touch on themes people living through the pandemic can relate to.

“There are parallels to the pandemic and Zoey’s experience in that she hasn’t seen friends. She has not left the house. Her life has sort of been on pause since her dad died,” Levy explains. “In episode 1, we do see her re-enter the world which we have all sort of yet to do.”

Zoey will have plenty more to navigate as she explores her new normal. On her first day back to work, Joan (Lauren Graham) offers her a promotion and she’s still juggling her unresolved love triangle with coworker Simon (John Clarence Stewart) and best friend Max (Skylar Astin). And it seems her musical powers will continue to awkwardly complicate and inform her worldview as she attempts to reconnect with those around her.

Levy says she hopes the music and the story this season connect with viewers dealing with a similar situation.

“Our show is a lot of things, but at its core, it’s hopeful and heart-forward. And especially during this time, I think that’s something we all want.”

Season 2 of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” premieres Jan. 5 on NBC.