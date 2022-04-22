Trevor Jacob

YouTuber Who Jumped From Plane Purposefully Caused Crash to Record It, FAA Letter Says

The FAA is revoking Trevor Jacob’s private pilot certificate and said he chose to jump out of the plane “solely so you could record the footage of the crash”

By Phil Helsel and Tim Stelloh

Trevor Jacob celebrates after the Men's Snowboard Cross Small Final on day eleven of the 2014 Winter Olympics on Feb. 18, 2014. Jacob, who is also a YouTuber, parachuted from an airplane in California last year after claiming engine trouble. The Federal Aviation Administration said that he purposely caused the aircraft to crash so he could record it.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

A YouTuber who parachuted from a small airplane over California mountains last year after claiming engine trouble purposely caused the aircraft to crash so he could record it, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a recent letter.

The April 11 letter to Trevor Jacob says that Jacob’s private pilot certificate, or license, is revoked.

“On November 24, 2021, you demonstrated a lack of care, judgment, and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft solely so you could record the footage of the crash,” the FAA’s emergency order of revocation letter says.

The Taylorcraft BL-65 single-engine plane left Lompoc in Santa Barbara County that day and crashed into the Los Padres National Forest.

