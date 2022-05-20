Wynonna Judd is Honoring Mom Naomi's Legacy With Her ‘Final Tour'

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Wynonna Judd is going to honor her late mother, Naomi Judd, on her upcoming tour, “The Judds: The Final Tour."

Wynonna Judd, 57, initially had been scheduled to embark on the tour with her mother, who died by suicide April 30, one day before she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as a member of The Judds.

In honor of her mother's legacy, Wynonna Judd has decided to continue with the tour and pay homage to Naomi Judd by inviting some big country music stars to participate.

Various artists will take the stage during the tour to help Wynonna Judd perform songs by The Judds.

So far, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood are scheduled to be on the roster. More singers are set to be announced at a later time.

McBride will kick off select dates of the tour with her own set.

The shows will be held at 11 arenas around the United States this fall. The tour will begin in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Sept. 30 and end in The Judds' home state of Kentucky on Oct. 29.

In a press release, Wynonna Judd thanked her fans for all of the support they've given her and her family over the years.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most," she said. "I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together."

Larry Strickland, the husband of Naomi Judd, said in the same press release, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”

While appearing on the CMT special “Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration” last Sunday night, Wynonna Judd explained why she didn't want to cancel “The Final Tour" despite her mother's death.

“I made a decision and I thought I’d share it on national television. That after a lot of thought, I’m going to have to honor her and do this tour. I’m just going to have to,” she said. “Because that’s what you would want, and Bono once told me give them what they want, not what you want.”

