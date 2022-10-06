WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee Dead at 30

The wrestling community has lost a star.

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee died at age 30 on Oct. 5, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office. Lee's mother, Terri, confirmed the news on social media on Oct. 6. No official cause of death has been revealed.

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote on Facebook, accompanied by a photo of Lee in a floral dress with a wreath on her head. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn."

Her mom added, "We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."

Lee is survived by her husband Cory James Weston (who performed on WWE under the name Wesley Blake) and their daughter Piper, 5, and two sons Brady, 3, and Case Oliver, 14 months.

Lee rose to fame on the sixth and final season of "Tough Enough," a reality television show where aspiring men and women wrestlers compete for a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract. Lee was one of two winners that season, earning her an opportunity to wrestle for the network from September 2015 to September 2016. In her "Tough Enough" 2015 audition tape, Lee spoke confidently about her toughness.

"WWE, all these girls are missing one thing that I've got, and that's strength," she said in the video. "Where are the strong girls at?"

After her "Tough Enough" win on Aug. 25, 2015, Lee spoke about facing what her toughest critics had to say about her.

"You just go to put it aside," Lee said on the show. "It fueled me more and more to come out here and put on a good show to show them all wrong."