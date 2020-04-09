Saturday Night Live

Working Remotely, ‘Saturday Night Live’ To Air New Content This Week

The show will include a version of 'Weekend Update' and other skits from cast members, though it was not immediately clear if the performances would be live

NUP_179345_0004.jpg
Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

"Saturday Night Live" will be back this weekend, according to NBC News.

The NBC comedy show will air remotely produced content at its usual Saturday time slot on the broadcast network, a surprise return from its coronavirus-induced hiatus, according to a spokesperson for NBC.

The show will include a version of "Weekend Update" and other skits from cast members, though it was not immediately clear if the performances would be live. It will air at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Entertainment News

mort drucker 13 mins ago

Mad Magazine Illustrator Mort Drucker Dies at 91

5 hours ago

How Do Broadway Stars Cope With Silent Theaters? They Sing

SNL, like most major broadcast shows that features guests and audiences, has been on hiatus since mid-March.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night LiveSNL
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us