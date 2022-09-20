Woman Files to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears

A woman who accused comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of coercing her and a sibling into filming sexually explicit skits when they were children filed a request Tuesday to dismiss the claim.

The first page of the filing, obtained by NBC News, asked the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to dismiss her lawsuit with prejudice, which means it could not be filed again. No reason was given on the first page for the move to withdraw.

The woman, identified in the original claim as Jane Doe, did not immediately respond to a request for comment but in a statement issued to TMZ on Tuesday said "we are glad that we can all put this behind us."

"My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us," the statement said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Attorneys for Haddish did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Spears also did not respond to a request for comment.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.