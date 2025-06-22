Virginia woman arrested in connection with Netflix star's hit-and-run death

A Virginia woman was arraigned in court Saturday in connection with a hit-and-run in the Hamptons that killed New York City-based luxury real estate agent and former Netflix star Sara Burack.

Southampton Town police said in a statement Friday that they arrested Amanda Kempton, 32, of Virginia, and that she was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident in which a fatality occurred.

Burack, who starred in the Netflix series “Million Dollar Beach House,” was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Thursday, police said. She was 40.

Police confirmed in a phone call that Kempton pleaded not guilty and was released on bail. Her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Burack worked for the luxury real estate firm Nest Seekers International for more than a decade, according to her LinkedIn profile. The company has not responded to a request for comment.

Burack was best known for starring in the reality television series, which ran for a single season in 2020. “Million Dollar Beach House” centered on the lives of several real estate agents, including Burack, who competed for listings of opulent homes in the Hamptons.

Netflix did not respond to a request for comment on Burack’s death.

Police found Burack unresponsive on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays early Thursday after they got a 911 call about a woman lying unconscious on the busy road. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

