Woman, 102, has never missed an Eagles game. Her 4 simple tips for a long life

Why does 102-year-old Eloise Brown love the Philadelphia Eagles? The answer is simple: "I'm a Pennsylvanian. It's my state and my city," she tells TODAY.com.

With her hometown team playing in Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9, Brown will witness the Eagles' fifth Super Bowl appearance when she watches the big game with her children and grandchildren on Sunday. Brown was born 11 years before the team was created.

Some 100 years later, Brown continues to root on the Eagles, which she learned from her grandfather. Sabrina Hall, Brown's granddaughter, vouches that "Mommom" never misses a game and always has family around when they are watching.

"We all sit around, laugh and go up and down when they score," says Brown. "Then we eat chips and have a good time."

This season, Brown even got the Eagles' attention. Attending their NFC East-clinching win against the Cowboys on Dec. 29, Brown received an Eagles jersey from team president Don Smolenski. The back of the jersey featured her surname and the number 102 for her age.

At the game with her granddaughters and great-grandson, Brown got to meet several of the Eagles' players and head coach Nick Sirianni, who signed her poster she brought to the game, reading, "102 Years old and still cheering for the BIRDS! GO EAGLES."

Brown and her custom Eagles jersey. (Sabrina Hall via TODAY)

Brown also held a game ball that Sirianni handed to her. "I had no clue it was that heavy," Brown laughs. "It weighed more than me."

Growing up and living in Philadelphia her entire life, Brown is a committed Eagles fan who loves to see the birds win.

“I’m happy when they win, and when they don't win, I'm sad. But they're going to win," Brown says, referencing the Eagles big matchup against the Chiefs on Feb. 9.

Brown has a few simple tips to which she credits her longevity: "I like to drink water, I like to walk and I like to laugh."

Drinking Water

Brown says she committed to drinking water quite simply because she likes it.

The Mayo Clinic recommends that men consume around 15.5 cups a day and 11.5 cups for women. If you've heard the 8 cups a day goal, that's fine to shoot for too.

Proper hydration can potentially slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life, according to the National Institute of Health.

Eloise Brown, a 102-year-old Philadelphia Eagles fan. (Sabrina Hall via TODAY)

Staying active

In the later part of her life, Brown has gotten most of her exercise by walking. The Eagles superfan will try to get at least 30 minutes a day by walking around the block in her neighborhood when it's not too cold.

There are numerous health benefits to walking, including managing a healthy body weight and improving cardiovascular fitness. A daily walk can help you live a healthier life, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Having strong values

Brown has three values that help her stay positive: faith, family and football.

Brown says the most important piece of advice she's received is to treat others the way you want to be treated.

"You want to blame everybody responsible for what's going on, but then look at themselves and say, 'Wait a minute. Am I treating this person right?'" Brown explains.

Faith has been especially vital to Brown as she's aged. "It's all that I have ... and He guides me," Brown says.

Staying positive

Brown loves watching the Eagles with her family, especially when they win. But in case the game gets stressful, Brown carries an Eagles-themed stress ball the shape of a football.

Brown holds her Eagles stress ball. (Sabrina Hall via TODAY)

"I'm not in charge of anything, but usually, I'll close my eyes, say a little something, and OOP! They win," Brown says, laughing.

Managing stress is a key factor to living a long and healthy life. Maintaining strong social connections and having a sense of humor, as Brown does, are effective ways to reduce the negative health effects of stress.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: