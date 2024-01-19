Will Taylor Swift travel to Buffalo for the Chiefs-Bills playoff game?

Taylor Swift may not have seemed bothered by the -4 degrees kickoff temperature at the Kansas City Chiefs game last week — but what about Buffalo cold?

After defeating the Miami Dolphins 26-7, the Chiefs and Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, have advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, putting them two games away from a goal of returning to the Super Bowl.

The team is set to take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 21.

Swift attended the Chiefs' first playoff game of the postseason and sat with Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They braced against the cold with custom puffer jackets made by a fellow NFL WAG, Kristin Juszczyk. Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, was also spotted in the player's box, even joining in on a swag surf.

Taylor Swift celebrates with fans during the AFC wild-card game between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Swift is still on break from her "Eras Tour," set to resume Feb. 7 in Tokyo. Neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed if Swift will travel to Buffalo for the game. The singer has attended six of the last seven Chiefs games.

While the Chiefs-Bills matchup isn't expected to be as frigid as the Chiefs-Dolphins game, the fourth coldest in NFL history, the temperature in Buffalo on Jan. 21 is expected to be between 17 and 24 degrees.

The Bills' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was delayed last week due to a winter storm, and Highmark Stadium is set to receive more snow ahead of Sunday night's game.

Orchard Park, New York, could receive several inches of snow through Jan. 20, according to the National Weather Service. As a result, the team is again asking fans to help shovel the stadium, offering $20 an hour.

Other potential celebrity guests for the Chiefs-Bills playoff game include the tight end's brother Jason Kelce, whose NFL schedule cleared after the Philadelphia Eagles were knocked out the playoffs Jan. 15, and Hailee Steinfeld, the rumored girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

It would mark a reunion for Swift and Steinfeld, who starred in the singer's "Bad Blood" music video in 2015.

Swift attended the last time the Chiefs took on the Bills on Dec. 10. The Bills won 20-17 on the Chiefs' home turf.

