Will Smith Says ‘There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith is setting the record straight.

During a conversation with Gayle King for "CBS Sunday Morning," the "King Richard" star shut down rumors that there was infidelity in his 25-year marriage to actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

When asked how he and Jada navigated infidelity in their union, the 53-year-old refuted the talk about an affair. "Never. There's never been infidelity in our marriage," he told King on March 13, adding that he and Jada "talk about everything. And we have never surprised one another with anything, ever."

Though Will and Jada's marriage has been a topic of discussion for many years, the Oscar-nominated actor said he believes the gossip is beneficial for people. "I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people," he said. "I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation, and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving, or poisonous."

Will -- the father of three children: Trey, 29, who he shares with ex Sherry Zampino; and Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, who he shares with Jada -- is now looking toward his future and focusing on the positive aspects of his life, including his flourishing career.

"Life has gotten really, really simple for me right now, right?" he said. "I think I'm a better actor than I've ever been. And I think I'm going to, you know, these next ten years of my career, I think, will be the top of my acting performances. But I also feel like I can help people. There's a teacher inside of me that's trying to get out."

"I've learned how to be happy here. And I've learned how to create love here. And I want to share."