‘Wicked' fans have a message to moviegoers: Don't sing along in theaters

Can you sing along to “Wicked” show tunes in a movie theater? Depends on who you ask.

The cinematic retelling of the famed Broadway musical has sparked a debate online among die-hard fans about whether it’s appropriate to belt along with the on-screen cast while at the movies.

Moviegoers who spoke to NBC News said they expect excited “theater kids” to know the etiquette of not singing over the actors during the show. Many said they plan to lip sync, but that they would save the actual singing along for another time.

“You would never sing in a Broadway theater,” said Alex Lewis, a longtime member of the off-Broadway community who was among the many people who posted his take on the debate on TikTok. He and his band, Lewberger, posted a short song joking about the discourse last month.

“I want to hear Cynthia Erivo singing, I want to hear Ariana Grande singing,” Lewis said, referring to the actors who star as the film’s protagonists, Elphaba, the eventual Wicked Witch of the West, and Galinda/Glinda, who is later called “Glinda the Good,” respectively. “I don’t want to hear you singing.”

The discourse surrounding “Wicked” mirrors other recent conversations about etiquette at public gatherings. At concerts and sporting events, many people have noticed an influx in perceived bad behavior, including throwing items at artists or athletes. However, when it comes to movie theater etiquette, the conversation has largely centered around people using their devices during the film.

In the past, some moviegoers have welcomed singing out loud. When the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” film hit theaters, singing and dancing appeared to be encouraged after a scramble for expensive tickets left some without an opportunity to see the tour in person.

Similarly, some “Wicked” fans who never saw the musical onstage said the movie version will give them the opportunity to experience watching the Wicked Witch of the West take flight for the first time.

The musical, which takes place before, during and after “The Wizard of Oz,” follows Elphaba and Glinda's unlikely friendship.

“It was always way too expensive to go because it was just so popular,” said Lexi Williams, 30, who listened to the “Wicked” soundtrack religiously as a teen. “I still haven’t seen it. So when they announced that the movie was coming out, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s gonna be great.’”

Part one of the film, directed by Jon Chu, also stars Jonathan Bailey as the love interest, Fiyero, and Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University headmaster Madame Morrible. The second part of the feature film adaptation will debut Nov. 21, 2025.

Williams is among the contingent of “Wicked” fans who think singing along in a theater wouldn’t be the worst offense. Though she’s still not sure if she’ll be the first to break into song.

In her TikTok video, she joked that when the song “Defying Gravity” comes on, she will need all of her willpower to refrain from belting.

Recognizing the fan passion surrounding the musical, some theaters like Alamo Drafthouse have already sold out “interactive” showings, which actually recommend fans go all-out. The popular chain frequently hosts what it calls Movie Parties, which are interactive and prop-filled.

You're cordially invited to join us at the Emerald City Soiree in celebration of WICKED's theatrical release. Just make sure to sport your finest frocks and most opulent headwear – prizes will be awarded for the most pop-u-lar look. Tickets here: https://t.co/uDbktBgPS5. pic.twitter.com/G5AXvjihDT — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 11, 2024

For “Wicked,” the theater chain promised on its website, there will be “props no visit to Oz would be complete without,” as well as “singing, green-tinted glasses, pink bubbles, glitter, Shiz University notebooks, and even broom pens.”

A spokesperson for Alamo Drafthouse did not immediately return a request for comment about its showings.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Universal Pictures, the distributor of “Wicked,” confirmed Variety's report that the studio plans to offer interactive showings of the movie in roughly 1,000 North American cinemas starting Dec. 25.

In an interview with NBC News, Grande and Erivo acknowledged that the urge to sing along in the theater is “tempting.”

“I say if you come the first time and you sing through, sing through,” Erivo said. “But come a second time and let us sing to you.”

“We understand it if you do, and if you don’t,” Grande added. “We support whatever makes them [the fans] happy.”

However, Grande joked, “if someone throws popcorn at you, or their phone or something, maybe stop.”

