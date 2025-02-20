Celebrity News

‘Wicked' choice: Cynthia Erivo will host the Tony Awards in June

This season’s Tony Awards will take place on June 8 at its familiar home of Radio City Music Hall.

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, who has been earning awards left and right, will next be handing them out — she's been picked to be the host of the Tony Awards.

“I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor,” Erivo said in a statement. “I am looking forward to ushering the theater community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

Erivo has won a Grammy, Emmy and a Tony, as well as a Golden Globe, SAG Award and three Academy Award nominations.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Music & Musicians Feb 18

Cynthia Erivo will be Jesus in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar' at the Hollywood Bowl

Golden Globes Jan 6

‘Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo spent 5 hours to get these Golden Globes nails

This season’s Tony Awards will take place on June 8 at its familiar home of Radio City Music Hall. They will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

“Through performances on both stage and screen, Cynthia has extended the magic of musical theater to millions of new fans around the globe — and that is exactly the mission of the Tony Awards,” said Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theater Wing and Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us