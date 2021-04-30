Why the Latest Pic of Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball Has People Talking

A new photo of Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball finds the Oscar winner practically channeling the legendary "I Love Lucy" star.

Kidman is portraying Ball in the upcoming biopic "Being the Ricardos," which co-stars fellow Oscar winner Javier Bardem as Ball's husband and co-star Desi Arnaz. The movie, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, focuses on the couple's life during one week of shooting their classic sitcom.

Kidman, 53, was captured on camera Tuesday while taking a break on the film's set in Long Beach, California.

It’s Nicole Kidman playing Lucille Ball or Taylor Swift with curls pic.twitter.com/rt5p84Mfap — dramabananna (@dramabananna) April 29, 2021

In the new image, the "Big Little Lies" star rocks fiery red hair with tight curls and a vintage gold-green dress. Her lips are adorned with bright red lipstick, just like Ball wore, and her eyebrows have been shaped into dramatic arches.

The new pic comes just days after earlier images of Kidman and Bardem in character surfaced. Those photos showed the actors decked out in vintage 1950s-era clothes. Kidman wore yellow slacks and a checkered blazer with a scarf tied around her head. Bardem was seen in black pants and a green tuxedo jacket.

Though Kidman looks great as Ball — and is obviously a talented actor — some "I Love Lucy" fans are surprised she was cast to play the Hollywood legend.

Many have taken to Twitter to wonder why "Will & Grace" alum Debra Messing isn't starring in the movie instead. Messing's resemblance to Ball, they argue, has been noted over the years, with the Emmy winner even dressing up as Ball on "Will & Grace."

And, like Ball, Messing has also spent her career making people laugh on TV.

I'm so, SO, SO excited about the Lucille Ball biopic and that my fave comedian is trending. I grew up on her.



I agree that Debra Messing's resemblance more uncanny (and also her natural comedic tendencies) than Nicole Kidman's, but I'll go into it with an open mind. ❤️ — Tatiana Mac (@TatianaTMac) April 29, 2021

"I'm so, SO, SO excited about the Lucille Ball biopic and that my fave comedian is trending. I grew up on her. I agree that Debra Messing's resemblance more uncanny (and also her natural comedic tendencies) than Nicole Kidman's, but I'll go into it with an open mind," one fan tweeted.

"I love #NicoleKidman she’s one of my favs. But, Emmy winner #debramessing was born to play #lucilleball she has the look and the chops!" tweeted another fan, who included photos of Messing in costume as Ball.

When one fan tweeted back in January to question if perhaps Messing was "unavailable" for the role, Messing tweeted back, "Oh no, I'm available."

As for Kidman, she knows playing the Hollywood legend will be an honor and a challenge.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to give it a go,’” Kidman told Variety in January. “With Aaron’s words and his direction and Javier ... that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best — see if I can do it.”

