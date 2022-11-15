Don't call this a snub, Swifties.

As the 2023 Grammy nominations were announced Nov. 15, some music fans were disappointed to discover Taylor Swift's "Midnights" album didn't receive any love from The Recording Academy.

But perhaps fans will shake this one off after receiving the whole story.

To receive a nomination for the 2023 award show, albums had to be released before Sept. 30. For Swift, her 10th studio album, "Midnights," was released on Oct. 21, meaning it could snag awards for the 2024 Grammys.

Swift still has a big reason to celebrate. The 32-year-old received multiple nominations including Best Music Video for "All Too Well: The Short Film" and Best Visual Media Song for "Carolina."

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" also received a nod for Song of the Year. The nomination makes her the most nominated female artist in Grammys history in the Song of the Year category. Barbra Streisand previously held the title. (See the full list of nominations here.)

The Grammy nominations were revealed the same day thousands of Swift fans try to score tickets to The Eras Tour during the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan.

Demand has been so high for Swift's upcoming tour, presented by Capital One, that the Grammy winner has had to add multiple shows in various cities across the country.

"I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 1. "The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

The 2023 Grammys air Feb. 5, 2023 on CBS.

