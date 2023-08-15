Why JoJo Siwa is planning to have kids sooner than you think

JoJo Siwa is looking forward to having a dance troupe of her own.

The "Dance Moms" alum shared that she wants to "have kids pretty early" in life, detailing her future motherhood plans to Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

"My dream, dream, dream, dream is the Super Bowl, to do the halftime performance," Siwa, 20, said on "The Best Podcast Ever" in an Aug. 13 episode. "When I do that, then I'll retire and have babies."

However, starting a family has always been on her mind from a young age.

"The personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom," Siwa said. "I cannot wait to have babies. I want to have so many. I can't wait."

Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, explained that she's excited to have children soon but is aware that "obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process."

When asked if she'd want to carry her children, Siwa answered without skipping a beat, "I do."

Later on in the podcast, Siwa gushed about Symoné and Pearman-Maday's relationship, noting that she wants a romance similar to their close bond.

"I just fantasize about having it for myself, like it's all I want," she said. "I'm such a lover, and I don't have somebody to love, and I crave it so much."

Reflecting back on her former relationships, which have included TikTokers Avery Cyrus and Katie Mills, Siwa said she's since taken a different approach to dating.

"I found myself just being attracted to the first thing and being really OK with the first thing and not having any sort of standards," she said. "I've been better about it, but I just want it so bad."