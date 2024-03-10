Academy Awards

Why Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh's Oscars dresses are stumping fans

Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh pushed the fashion boundaries at the 2024 Oscars with looks that defied gravity — literally — as both of their dress straps floated above their shoulders.

By Alyssa Morin | E! Online

Strap in, because the internet has thoughts on Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt's 2024 Oscars looks.

While there's no denying the "Oppenheimer" actresses each made a stunning appearance at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, both of their ensembles featured a similar, yet unique detail.

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Emily Blunt attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
For the star-studded event at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, Blunt — who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (see all of the winners here) — lit up the red carpet in a white sequined Schiaparelli gown that featured silver crystal adornments shaped like an undergarment.

Although she looked white-hot, especially as she twinned with husband John Krasinski, her silver-embellished straps were arched so high they didn't even touch her shoulders.

As for Pugh? Her body-hugging dress by Del Core included an explosion of crystals, a sheer corset bodice and petal-shaped hardware at the hips. But much like Blunt, the "Midsommar" star's straps also floated above her shoulders, as they curved up toward her chin.

FLORENCE PUGH
Scott Kirkland/Disney via Getty Images
Florence Pugh at the 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

"I missed the part of Oppenheimer where no one was allowed to have their dress straps fit right," one user wrote on X about their getups, while another person added, "Don't get me wrong, they look amazing!! But what is up with these useless shoulder straps?"

As someone else put it, "The floating straps have got to go. One of the worst trends in years. I just want to press them all DOWN."

Blunt and Pugh may have raised eyebrows with their fashion-forward dresses, but they weren't the only stars to push the boundaries.

Ariana Grande, for instance, took over the red carpet in a larger-than-life strapless pink gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. Billie Eilish, on the other hand, skipped the ballgown for a business suit.

The Academy Awards never fail to deliver jaw-dropping style moments, and A-listers brought their fashion A-game once again. From Emma Stone to America Ferrera, Access Hollywood is rounding up the best and brightest glam from the red carpet.
