Why Chris Hemsworth will sadly ‘never be friends' with Billie Eilish

Chris Hemsworth may have to avenge one celebrity faux pas.

The "Avengers: Doomsday" actor recently reflected on an embarrassing moment with Billie Eilish from the 2024 Oscars that he wishes he could snap his fingers and make disappear.

"I got a photograph with Billie Eilish at the Oscars,” Hemsworth said during a March 26 appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert". “I remember thinking 'Ah, don't do it, don't do it.'"

Despite his reservations, though, the 41-year-old — who shares daughter India, 12, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 11, with wife Elsa Pataky — decided to go forward with the selfie for a special reason.

"I was like 'No, my kids are going to love this,'” he continued. “The moment I took it, I was like 'I went from work colleague to now like a fan.'"

The "Thor" star added, "We will never be friends, never be best friends."

While Hemsworth and Eilish's friendship may not ever have the strength to lift Mjölnir, his cringe-worthy Oscars moment wasn’t the first time the actor confessed to snapping some pics with fellow celebs. In fact, he broke notorious Met Gala rules last year by taking “heaps of selfies.”

"Selfies everywhere,” he told E! News at the May event last year. “A lot of selfies in my phone. Like, 'When did I take that? Let's delete that one.'"

As for what prompted the "Marvel" star to skirt the policies of the 2024 fashion event, which he and Pataky co-chaired? He noted it was a fresh experience for the pair.

"My wife and I, we live in Australia," he continued. "So any sort of big awards show, we haven't become jaded because it's still new and exciting. And this in particular, eclectic group of people, different than the normal crowd of, you know, film award shows we've been doing...sports people, musicians, artists, so we had a really fun night."